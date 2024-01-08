‘I am terrified': Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race

Amid the intense White House race, former first lady Michelle Obama reflected on her worries, stating that she is “terrified about what could possibly happen” in this year’s elections. Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (REUTERS)

Appearing in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast which premiered on Monday, Obama, 59, said: “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted." She went on to disclose some of the worst nightmares that keep her up at night.

Michelle Obama asserts ‘we cannot take democracy for granted'

Emphasising on the importance of government and democracy, she said: "The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."

She further talked about ongoing wars and conflicts in several regions, education and the future of artificial intelligence, adding that “those are the things that keep me up,” including whether the netizens are “too stuck” to their phones and voters involvement.

The life coach and podcaster asked if she is still offended by something, the “Becoming” author replied, “Racism, ignorance — it’s offensive. And I’ve always been that kid. I don’t like unfairness; I don’t like bullies. But I have to think about how I deliver messages.”

Michelle Obama launches veiled attack on Trump

During the podcast, Michelle took an indirect swipe at former President Donald Trump and called his leadership "childish".

“The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds," she said

“That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.

Her remarks come amid worries from former President Barack Obama on the dangers that Trump might pose if he were to win the presidency again.

In a report recently published by Wall Street Journal, one of the close aides of the ex-president said, Obama "knows this is going to be a close race" and "feels that Democrats very well could lose."