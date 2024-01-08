close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / ‘I am terrified': Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race

‘I am terrified': Michelle Obama reveals her biggest fears about 2024 presidential race

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 08, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Appearing in an interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Michelle Obama said she is “terrified about what could possibly happen” in this year’s US election.

Amid the intense White House race, former first lady Michelle Obama reflected on her worries, stating that she is “terrified about what could possibly happen” in this year’s elections.

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (REUTERS)
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (REUTERS)

Appearing in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast which premiered on Monday, Obama, 59, said: “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted." She went on to disclose some of the worst nightmares that keep her up at night.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Michelle Obama says she ‘couldn’t stand’ husband Barack for 10 years because…

Michelle Obama asserts ‘we cannot take democracy for granted'

Emphasising on the importance of government and democracy, she said: "The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."

She further talked about ongoing wars and conflicts in several regions, education and the future of artificial intelligence, adding that “those are the things that keep me up,” including whether the netizens are “too stuck” to their phones and voters involvement.

The life coach and podcaster asked if she is still offended by something, the “Becoming” author replied, “Racism, ignorance — it’s offensive. And I’ve always been that kid. I don’t like unfairness; I don’t like bullies. But I have to think about how I deliver messages.”

Also Read: Barack Obama scared of Trump's return in 2024, but Joe Biden ignores his warning

Michelle Obama launches veiled attack on Trump

During the podcast, Michelle took an indirect swipe at former President Donald Trump and called his leadership "childish".

“The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds," she said

“That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.

Her remarks come amid worries from former President Barack Obama on the dangers that Trump might pose if he were to win the presidency again.

In a report recently published by Wall Street Journal, one of the close aides of the ex-president said, Obama "knows this is going to be a close race" and "feels that Democrats very well could lose."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out