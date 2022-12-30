Michelle Obama says she ‘couldn’t stand’ husband Barack for 10 years because…

Former US first lady Michelle Obama said that she “couldn’t stand” her husband for a decade while the couple’s children were young in comments made to the Black news station Revolt TV. Michelle Obama said that raising children had put strain on her three-decade marriage to Barack Obama, the US president for two four-year terms beginning 2009.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this – it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” Michelle Obama said, adding, “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle Obama was speaking with Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, about an imbalance in her marriage to Barack Obama. The couple have two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who are now in their 20s.

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’” Michelle Obama said.

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what?” she continued.

“Ten years – we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 – it’s just how you look at it. And people give up … [saying], ‘Five years – I can’t take it,'" she added.

In a recent extract from her book published in the Guardian, Michelle Obama described how she and her husband Barack Obama learned that for all the “dreaming, preparing and planning for family life to go perfectly … in the end, you’re pretty much just left to deal with whatever happens”.

“You can establish systems and routines, anoint your various sleep, feeding and disciplinary gurus from the staggering variety that exist,” Michelle Obama wrote in the excerpt.

