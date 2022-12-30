Andrew Tate arrested using Greta Thunberg clapback video. Moral of story is…

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer and controversial media personality, has been arrested in Romania. He was detained along with his brother, Tristan Tate, on suspicion of forming an organized crime group that exploits girls for adult videos, Reuters reported.

Both the brothers are being investigated for human trafficking and rape and will reportedly be taken to DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) for questioning.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost. They would have gained important sums of money,” prosecutors said as per Reuters.

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate tagged 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet, while bragging about his 33 cars.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Andrew Tate wrote, to which Greta Thunberg responded, “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

The tweet quickly became one of the most-liked tweets of all time and was shared widely. On Wednesday, Andrew Tate responded to Greta Thunberg in a video, in which he is seen eating a pizza from a box labeled “Jerry’s Pizza,” a Romanian restaurant chain.

Variety reported that after seeing the Pizza box, authorities were certain that Andrew Tate is in Romania which led to his arrest.

Andrew Tate rose to fame in 2016 following his appearance on British reality show “Big Brother,” for which he drew criticism over homophobic and racist comments. He was kicked off the series after a video that seemingly showed him hitting a woman with a belt surfaced.

