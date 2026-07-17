Man found murdered in Canada’s Ontario province immigrated from India in 2022

Toronto: A 29-year-old recent immigrant from India has been identified as the homicide victim whose body was found dumped in a sewage culvert on Wednesday. A photograph of 29-year-old murder victim Taranpreet Singh Sidhu, a recent immigrant from India, released by Canadian law enforcement. (Credit: Hamilton Police Services)

On Wednesday, police in the city of Hamilton in Ontario announced at approximately 8:15am, emergency services responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a culvert and that the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Thursday, his identity was released after his next of kind was informed. He was identified as Taranpreet Singh Sidhu, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Sidhu was working as a truck driver and had immigrated to Canada from India in 2022.

Based on the circumstances in which the victim was discovered, the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit assumed carriage of the investigation. “Following the initial investigation, detectives have confirmed Mr Sidhu’s death is the result of a homicide,” Hamilton Police Services said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Investigators are not releasing the cause of death at this time as the investigation remains ongoing,” it added.

Hamilton Police said they were confident that Sidhu was not killed in the area where he was found and detectives continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Hamilton Police Service was working closely with the Peel Regional Police Service, which has provided investigative resources to assist the homicide investigators.

Since arriving in Canada, the victim lived in Brampton and Halifax while working as a truck driver.

While releasing his photograph, investigators appealed to anyone who had contact with him or had information about his movements leading up to his death to contact them.

Investigators conducted an extensive video canvas of the area where the body was found and continued to review surveillance and digital evidence while interviewing witnesses to establish his movements leading up to his death. While detectives continue to pursue all investigative avenues, they were not prepared to release information regarding the vehicle believed to have been used to transport Sidhu, the statement said.