The Bank of India has invited applications for Credit Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 779 posts in the organisation. Bank of India Credit Officers Recruitment 2026: Registration for 779 posts ends next week at bankofindia.bank, apply now

The last date to apply is July 20, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. MMGS-II: 677 posts

2. MMGS-III: 61 posts

3. SMGS-IV: 41 posts

Eligibility Criteria A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government OR CA/CMA-ICWA/CS/CFA.

Age Limit MMGS II: 25 to 32 years

MMGS III: 28 to 28 years

SMGS-IV: 32 to 45 years

Selection Process Selection will be through online test and/ or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/ eligible candidates. The online exam will have 125 questions of 125 marks. The exam will comprise of 25 questions from English Language and 100 questions from Professional Knowledge relevant to the post. The exam duration is for 120 minutes.

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The above tests, except the Test of English Language, will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language will be of a qualifying nature, i.e., marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing the merit List. The minimum qualifying marks in English Language Test and Professional Knowledge Test will be 35% for General/ EWS candidates.

Merit list of the candidates based on the marks obtained by them in online examination (marks obtained in Professional Knowledge Test) will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ GEN.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹850/- for General and other categories and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWD category. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa/ RuPay Credit cards, Debit cards, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, QR or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of India.

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How to Apply Visit the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in.

Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

Click on Credit Officer recruitment link and then on apply online link.

Once done, register yourself.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep the page for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BOI.

Direct link to apply