‘Either me or Kamala Harris’: Nikki Haley blasts Trump, reiterates US will have a female president in 2024

Despite her dismal performance in Republican primaries against former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has asserted that the United States would have a “female president in 2024”, adding that it would be either her or incumbent vice-president Kamala Harris. Nikki Haley (AP)

It is to mention that both Harris and Haley, the only GOP candidate left in the race for the party's nomination against Trump, are of Indian-origin.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“This is about the fact that we are going to have a female president of the United States, and either it will be me or it will be Kamala Harris,” Haley told Fox News.

“Trump cannot win a general election. That’s a fact. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020. We lost in 2022... he’s got a year's worth of court cases yet... Everything he touches is chaos, and we continue to lose," she added.

Also Read: Nikki Haley applies for Secret Service protection due to increasing threats on campaign trail

Haley says her continued quest for GOP nomination strengthening party

In another interview, Haley claimed that the Republican Party is getting stronger as a result of her persistent pursuit of the presidential candidacy.

“I’m strengthening the party because I bring more people into the Republican Party, instead of pushing people away like Trump,” Haley, 52, told The Wall Street Journal this week.

The former governor went on to say that she isn't concerned about upsetting Trump's fans as she continues to target Trump's eligibility, citing his age and mental fitness, for a second term.

Also Read: Nikki Haley mocks Donald Trump and Joe Biden in hilarious ‘Grumpy Old Men’ ad

According to the 77-year-old Trump, Haley's "misguided campaign" is causing damage to the Republican party. Several GOP leaders have appealed to her to withdraw from the race and endorse Trump.

“It’s bad for the party. I think it’s actually bad for her, too,” Trump told reporters Thursday in Florida.

While Trump prevailed in Nevada's Republican presidential caucuses on Thursday, Haley didn't participate in the caucuses, claiming it was an "unfair process favoring Trump".

Haley declared that she will continue to run for president, despite the fact that polls indicate that Trump is leading in her home state of South Carolina, where the next Republican primary is scheduled for February 24. Trump also has a strong backing in Michigan, which is all set to hold its primary on February 27.