Nikki Haley, the Republican presidential hopeful, has launched a new offensive against her potential rivals in the 2024 race, Donald Trump from her own party and Joe Biden from the Democrats. She has unveiled a series of political ads that mock their age, as reported by the New York Times. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event, ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary election, in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo(REUTERS)

The ads, which have the theme of ‘Grumpy Old Men,’ are part of Haley’s explicit strategy to target the age factor of the two men who are likely to be the nominees of their respective parties for the presidency.

The ads have titles such as Stumbling Seniors, Basement Buddies and Profligate Pols, according to the New York Times.

Haley, who served as the governor of South Carolina and the US ambassador to the United Nations, also posted an image on X, the former Twitter, that shows a modified version of the movie poster of the 1993 comedy Grumpy Old Men, starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. She replaced the actors’ faces with those of Biden and Trump.

“The rematch nobody wants…” she captioned the image.

‘Senior moments’: Haley

Haley’s aim is to draw attention to the fact that Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, are the oldest candidates ever to seek re-election to the White House.

Haley, 52, has previously suggested that politicians, especially those above 75, should undergo mental competency tests. She cited examples of Biden and Trump having “senior moment[s]” and appearing confused, such as when Trump mistook Haley for former House speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month while talking about the 6 January 2021, riot.

“Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 national guard soldiers. They turned it down.” Trump said, referring to his purported offer of troops to protect the US Capitol during the assault by some of his supporters who tried – and failed – to prevent the congressional confirmation of Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 election.

Haley has exploited Trump’s blunder

“Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas who are going to be president in their 80s?” Haley asked a crowd at a campaign event. Haley tells her supporters in rallies and town halls that she is not being “disrespectful” by asking the question.

“We all know 75-year-olds that can run circles around us,” Haley said at one town hall. “And then we know Joe Biden.” She has also said in an earlier ad: “I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old.”

Haley is attempting to present herself as a “new generational leader” but she is trailing behind Trump in the Republican nomination race, having lost the first contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley’s home state of South Carolina will have its Republican primary next month.