Confused again?; Nikki Haley blasts Trump over cognitive health after he rants against Carroll

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley hit out at ex-US President Donald Trump again over his cognitive health as the two Republican rivals fiercely battle in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley(Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, Trump released a campaign video where he is seen attacking someone his campaign clarified to be writer E. Jean Carroll, the plaintiff in the defamation case, asserting he has "no idea" who she is, before referencing “somebody running for office.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“I don’t even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, or where she came from. This is another scam. It’s a political witch hunt,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social regarding the defamation lawsuit before he seemed to allude to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Haley's campaign.

“You have somebody running for office. You have a woman that’s financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it.”

Clapping back at Trump, Haley questioned the GOP frontrunner's mental state, asking if he was "confused again"

“Wait a second, did Trump just say the person suing him is ‘running for office?’ Is he confused again?” she mocked Trump before referencing to an earlier incident when the ex-US president seemed to confuse her with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I was not in a New York City courtroom yesterday, any more than I was in charge of security at the Capitol on January 6,” Haley said. “I was in South Carolina meeting with voters. They’d like to see a debate between me and Trump.”

Also Read: Donald Trump crushes Nikki Haley in first South Carolina poll by 27%

America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden, says Haley

Haley further chastised Trump for saying he is too preoccupied with other issues, hours after he was directed to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages.

"Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83.3 million in damages," Haley wrote on X. “We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

Trump, who is involved in numerous lawsuits and criminal proceedings, is still challenging Biden for a second term in the White House.

Despite losing the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary to Trump, Haley has refused to exit the White House race, infuriating the former president.