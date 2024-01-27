E Jean Carroll vs Donald Trump: 5 key takeaways from the defamation trial

E Jean Carroll, a writer and journalist who accused Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, has won a major victory in her legal battle against the former US president. On Friday, a New York jury awarded her $83.3m in damages for defamation, after finding that Trump lied when he denied her allegations and called her a political operative. Columnist E Jean Carroll (L). Ex-US President Donald Trump.(AFP)

This is the second time that Carroll has prevailed in court against Trump, who is facing multiple lawsuits from women who claim he sexually assaulted or harassed them. In June 2023, another jury awarded her $5m in a separate case for assault and battery, based on the same incident that she described in her 2019 book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

Carroll’s book, which was excerpted in New York magazine, detailed how Trump allegedly attacked her in a dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan, around early 1996. She said she fought him off and escaped, but never reported the incident to the police. Trump responded by saying he had never met her, despite a photo showing them together, and that she was lying to sell her book and help the Democrats.

Carroll sued him for defamation in 2019, but the case was delayed by Trump’s attempts to invoke presidential immunity and move it to federal court. In 2022, a new law in New York allowed survivors of sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators, regardless of the statute of limitations.

Here are five key moments from the defamation trial: