 Trump campaign attacks Nikki Haley: 'Voters do know is that she's a warmonger' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Trump campaign attacks Nikki Haley: 'Voters do know is that she's a warmonger'

Trump campaign attacks Nikki Haley: 'Voters do know is that she's a warmonger'

PTI | | Posted by Sumanti Sen
Jan 31, 2024 01:49 PM IST

"But what voters do know is that she's a warmonger who would rather throw America into endless wars," Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson, said

Washington, Jan 31 (PTI) Intensifying its attack on Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the Trump campaign on Tuesday accused her of being a warmonger.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event, ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary election, in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., January 28, 2024 (REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event, ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary election, in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., January 28, 2024 (REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)(REUTERS)

"The fact is that Haley knows she doesn't have a cogent argument or even a coherent reason for why she should be President. But what voters do know is that she's a warmonger who would rather throw America into endless wars," Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson, said.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

"Her bloodthirst is only rivalled by her dependency for Democrats to interfere in the Republican primary," Cheung said in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday.

Former US president Donald Trump has won the first two GOP primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire and is leading by more than 30 percentage points in South Carolina where the primary is scheduled for February 23.

However, Haley's popularity is gradually picking up in her home state, where she hopes to make a strong showing. On Tuesday, Haley said Trump can't beat President Joe Biden if he's spending all his time and money on court cases and chaos.

The Trump campaign launched a counterattack immediately. "The fact is that America was safer under President Trump. In the last four years with Crooked Joe Biden, America's enemies have been emboldened by weak and incompetent leadership from the White House. It would be no different with Nikki Haley at the helm," Cheung said.

According to the New York Times, Donald Trump's campaign PAC spent more than USD 50 million of donor money on legal fees in 2023 — not exactly a winning strategy for beating Joe Biden.

"Under Donald Trump, Republicans lost in 2018, 2020, and 2022," said Haley communications director Nachama Soloveichik. "With Trump spending all his campaign money and time on court cases and chaos, we can expect to add 2024 to the list. America deserves a better choice. Nikki Haley is focused on making America strong and proud and making Joe Biden a one-term president," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On