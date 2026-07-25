Where are Melania Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio? Why they are skipping today's White House Correspondents' Dinner
Melania Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio will not attend today's rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner due to scheduling conflicts.
First lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not be attending the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner on July 24.
Why are they skipping the dinner
As per USA Today, the White House said in a statement that Melania Trump, Vance and Rubio each have scheduling conflicts. Melania Trump had attended the FIFA World Cup final with President Trump on July 19, while Vance's wife, Usha, gave birth to their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance on the same day.
It was not immediately clear which prior commitment kept the first lady away.
As per People, the vice president's office said Vance won't take formal paternity leave but plans to work around his schedule in the coming months.
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Who will be attending
Other Cabinet officials will still be present at the dinner, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as per reports.
As per People, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the president and the White House are looking “forward to a great and fun evening celebrating 250 years of American greatness and a free press.”
Trump is expected to give a speech at the dinner around 9pm ET, with Leavitt saying he looks forward to “finishing what he started,” and adding, “Everyone should tune in for a speech to remember.”
President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks during the dinner. Earlier, he wrote: “I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a 'HOT' ticket!”
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What happened at the first White House Correspondents' Dinner?
The dinner is being held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC nearly three months after the original April 25 event was cut short when a gunman got close to the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and other senior officials and reporters had gathered.
The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was overpowered a floor above the ballroom after allegedly shooting a Secret Service officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest at the time. Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump and has pleaded not guilty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More