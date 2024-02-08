 Nikki Haley says ‘smart’ India doesn't trust US: ‘I have talked with Modi…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Nikki Haley says ‘smart’ India doesn't trust US: ‘I have talked with Modi…’

Nikki Haley says ‘smart’ India doesn't trust US: ‘I have talked with Modi…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 09:39 AM IST

In an interview, Indian-American US president aspirant Nikki Haley said as of now India sees the United States as weak.

Nikki Haley, an aspiring Republican presidential candidate, claimed that India wants to be a partner with the US, but as of now, it doesn't trust Americans to lead. Nikki Haley added that India has played smart in the current global situation and stayed close with Russia.

Nikki Haley, an aspiring Republican presidential candidate, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File)
Nikki Haley, an aspiring Republican presidential candidate, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File)

In an interview with Fox Business News, the Indian-American US president aspirant, 51, said as of now India sees the United States as weak.

"I have dealt with India too. I have got to say, I have dealt with India too. I have talked with Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don't want to be a partner with Russia," Nikki Haley said.

"The problem is, India doesn't trust us to win. They don't trust us to lead. They see right now that we are weak. India has always played it smart. They have played it smart, and they have stayed close with Russia because that's where they get a lot of their military equipment," Nikki Haley said in response to a question.

"When we start to lead again, when we start to get the weakness out and stop putting our head in the sand, that's when our friends, India, Australia, New Zealand, all of them will – and Israel, Japan, South Korea – all of them want to do that. Japan gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China,” Nikki Haley added.

Nikki Haley told Fox Business News that India gave itself a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China, adding that the US needs to start building up its alliances.

According to Nikki Haley, China is not doing well economically and is preparing for a war with the US. "Financially, they are not doing well. You see their government has become more controlling. They have been preparing for war with us for years. That's their mistake,” she said.

