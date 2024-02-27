Biden claps back at age critics, roasts Donald Trump for calling his wife Melania ‘Mercedes’

US President Joe Biden took a dig at GOP frontrunner Donald Trump amid criticism over his age and mental acuity, stating that he is “about as old as I am” and blamed his predecessor for the US-Mexico border situation. Donald Trump is leading president Joe Biden in as many as five key states, it has been revealed by a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College(AP )

Calling reports about his age as “classified”, 81-year-old Biden hits at ex-US President Trump over age and said, “You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He went on to say, “but he can't remember his wife's name”, making an apparent reference to claims that Trump erroneously dubbed former first lady Melania Trump "Mercedes" at Saturday's CPAC event. However, some speculated Trump was referring to his former White House director of strategic communications and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp.

Stressing that it is “about how old your ideas are”, the US President called Trump “a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to bring us back to Roe v. Wade.” “He wants to return us to solid American principles on a wide range of topics from the last 50 to 60 years.”

Biden, the oldest president in American history, further lambasted Trump and the GOP over the migrant issue, accusing the 77-year-old of undermining an immigration reform deal.

“We're gonna pass that border bill, it's overwhelmingly supported by both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate but because - and I don't know this for a fact but I was told - Trump is picking up the phone, calling the Speaker of the House saying don't let it pass,” the US President said.

“Why? Not because he doesn't think it's good, because it would benefit Biden," he added.

Also Read: ‘Gaffe machine’ Biden botches Lincoln's ‘Better Angeles’ quote and then jokes about his own age: WATCH

Did Biden direct his campaign to focus on Trump's inflammatory comments?

Earlier, a report claimed that Biden “personally instructed” his campaign to concentrate on the most absurd claims and remarks made by Trump in the past and highlight them to illustrate the differences between the two front-runners for the 2024 election.

“President Biden himself personally instructed at some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump‘s more inflammatory and wild comments,” said CNN reporter MJ Lee, stressing that Biden's direction aims to show Americans that Trump is unfit to regain the White House.

“We‘re told that the thrust of the President‘s direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign‘s efforts to highlight the crazy s*** that Trump says in public.”

The President's reelection campaign advisers have reportedly become more worried about supporters' favorable perception of Trump over the past few years, according to CNN, and that they require to be reminded of the reality of the situation.

Also Read: Biden refers to Jinping as ‘head of Russia’, repeats debunked claim about travelling 17,000 miles with him

Robert Hur describes Biden as old man with poor memory

Concerns over Biden's age and memory intensified after Special Counsel Robert Hur delivered a report last month following an inquiry into his handling of sensitive papers found at his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C.

The report highlights that Biden, during interviews with the Special Counsel, “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” and that “he did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”