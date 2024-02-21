Biden ‘personally directed’ campaign to focus on Trump's inflammatory and wild comments: Report

US President Joe Biden has “personally instructed” his campaign to concentrate on the most absurd claims and remarks made by Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the past and highlight them to illustrate the differences between the two front-runners for the 2024 election. United States President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo)

“President Biden himself personally instructed at some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump‘s more inflammatory and wild comments,” said CNN reporter MJ Lee, stressing that Biden's direction aims to show Americans that Trump is unfit to regain the White House.

“We‘re told that the thrust of the President‘s direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign‘s efforts to highlight the crazy s*** that Trump says in public.”

The President's reelection campaign advisers have reportedly become more worried about supporters' favorable perception of Trump over the past few years, according to CNN, and that they require to be reminded of the reality of the situation.

“The President knows the stakes this November could not be higher for the American people," stated Ammar Moussa, the director of fast response for the Biden campaign, to CNN.

“Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign’s top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters," Moussa added.

White House frustrated with media coverage of Biden's age and mental health

The revelation coincides with a report that states that Biden campaign and White House were becoming more frustrated with media's coverage of the incumbent President's age and the concerns regarding his mental health.

The NY Times revealed that the White House is “extremely upset” with its coverage of the incumbent President's dismal approval ratings.

In an interview with the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, NY Times publisher AG Sulzberger, 43, called 81-year-old Biden a “historically unpopular incumbent” and “the oldest man to ever hold this office.”

“We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it,” he asserted.

The American journalist serving as chairman of The New York Times Company further pledged that NY Times will “continue to report fully and fairly” despite the flak it has received from the White House.

The publisher went on to clarify that “we are not saying that this is the same as [former President Donald Trump's] five court cases or that they are even. ”

“They are different. But they are both true, and the public needs to know both those things,” the Gray Lady’s publisher added.

Concerns over Biden's age and memory intensified after Special Counsel Robert Hur delivered a report last month following an inquiry into his handling of sensitive papers found at his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C.

The report highlights that Biden, during interviews with the Special Counsel, "did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended," and that "he did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."