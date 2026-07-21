'You don't act like a citizen': United Airlines passenger says employee threatened to call ICE during SFO ticket dispute

A California man says he is worried about returning home after a United Airlines employee allegedly threatened to call immigration authorities on him during a ticketing dispute at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Julio Varela says a United Airlines employee threatened to call ICE on him during a ticketing dispute at SFO. (Getty Images via AFP)

As per NBC Bay Area, Julio Varela who is a resident of San Ramon, California, said the incident happened on July 14 while he, his wife and their two daughters were traveling to Montreal, Canada.

Family says ticket issue led to confrontation Varela said family arrived at the United check-in counter around 8:15am for an 11:40am flight to fix an issue with his daughter's ticket, which had her middle name listed in the last name field, as per People.

After waiting nearly three hours, an agent from a partner airline was close to resolving the issue, but a United employee stepped in and dismissed the family. Varela said, “She walks over and says, 'What, you're still here? We already told you we can do this,' and she just starts complaining about it. She said, 'I don't care. That's her problem. Take it up with her. I don't care if you guys fly out today or not.'," as per NBC News.

Frustrated, Varela pulled out his phone to ask for the employee's name. In the viral video, the employee is heard saying, “Maybe we should call ICE on you.” When Varela asked her to repeat it, she said, “Maybe you need to be, because you don't act like a citizen. Get away.”