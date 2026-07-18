United Airlines responds to backlash over Donald J Trump International Airport flight change claims; row explained
United Airlines clarifies flight change policy amid Trump International Airport renaming controversy.
United Airlines has denied reports that passengers can change their flights for free simply because they do not want to travel through Florida's newly renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport.
The clarification comes after reports claimed that United reservation agents were being instructed to offer nearby airport alternatives to customers who objected to flying into the airport following its recent renaming.
What sparked the controversy?
According to Live And Let's Fly, an internal memo told reservation agents they could use their "empowerment" to offer travelers alternative airports, such as Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, if they no longer wished to fly into President Donald J Trump International Airport.
The memo reportedly suggested agents tell customers: "I understand that you'd rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?"
The report gained attention online, prompting questions over whether United had introduced a special policy tied to the airport's new name.
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What did United Airlines say?
In a statement to CBS12, United said the reported memo did not reflect the airline's official policy.
"That internal message was poorly worded and not accurate," the airline said.
United added that while customers may be able to modify tickets without paying a change fee under existing policies, "our policy doesn't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code."
The airline's response indicates that passengers cannot receive a fee-free airport change solely because they object to the airport's new name. However, travelers may still qualify for ticket changes under other existing fare rules or customer service policies.
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Why was the airport renamed?
The airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, was officially renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport on July 9 after legislation signed earlier this year by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took effect.
While the name has changed, airport operations, security procedures and flight schedules remain the same.
Another major update is scheduled for August 18, when the airport's three-letter IATA code will change from PBI to DJT for new flight bookings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More