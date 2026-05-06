Eric Trump unveils gold logo for ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ in Palm Beach | See it here

“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida,” Eric Trump wrote.

The logo features a golden eagle holding a crest shield decorated with stars and stripes, along with olive branches. The design also includes the name “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” surrounded by 12 gold stars.

Sharing the design on X, Eric Trump described it as the “official logo” for the airport planned to be named after US President Donald Trump.

Eric Trump has unveiled a gold-themed logo for the proposed renaming of Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be called the Donald J. Trump International Airport, according to The Hill.

He added: “There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!” and said he looked forward to seeing flights land at “DJT” in the future.

Airport renaming According to The Hill, Palm Beach County commissioners have approved both the logo and a trademark agreement with the Trump Organisation, allowing the airport to be renamed after the president.

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The measure passed in a narrow 4–3 vote, as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation supporting the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in Trump’s honor. The airport is located roughly four miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The law is set to take effect on July 1. However, officials have clarified that the airport’s existing three-letter code will remain unchanged for now.

Separately, Republican lawmaker Brian Mast has proposed changing the airport code to “DJT,” though the bill has not advanced further.