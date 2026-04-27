Trump to rename ICE as 'NICE'? Here's what we know amid immigration crackdown

The official X account for rapid responses from the White House posted a screenshot of Trump's message on Truth Social. However, it is not confirmed yet whether Trump would actually take steps to rename ICE.

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT” Trump said on Truth Social.

In a post on Truth Social, he shared a screenshot of a message on X where an individual had stated, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

President Donald Trump supported the proposal to rename U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

Democrats seek abolition of ICE The Trump administration has focused on securing the border and taking action against illegal immigrants.

Certain Democrats support the elimination of ICE.

For instance, progressive Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington stated earlier this month in a post on X, "ICE is not keeping us safe. It's terrorizing our communities, detaining U.S. citizens, and letting people die in custody. Abolish ICE."

ICE faces nationwide backlash amid arrests Immigration and Customs Enforcement is facing increasing scrutiny due to a critical internal report regarding abuses in detention facilities, protests concerning arrests at courthouses, and claims of breaches of state sanctuary laws.

Activists and local officials have accused ICE of disregarding legal protections, specifically targeting at-risk individuals, and intensifying enforcement through militarized units.

This ongoing controversy prompts inquiries into oversight, accountability, and the future of immigration enforcement in light of existing federal policies.

Activist organizations such as No ICE Philly have conducted sit-ins to urge local authorities to stop ICE arrests at courthouses, which result in forced removals and potential legal charges, as per Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comparable conflicts have emerged in various areas, including military bases, where ICE's involvement in security screenings has changed due to public opposition.

Advocates contend that ICE is broadening its influence into areas that are intended to be free from immigration enforcement, thereby further undermining community trust, Philadelphia Inquirer reported.