Who is Norah O’Donnell? Trump slams CBS reporter as ‘horrible person’ for confronting him with Cole Allen's manifesto

Donald Trump expressed his anger towards CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell after she confronted him with allegations contained in the political document that investigators claimed was authored by White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen. In a tense exchange on '60 Minutes', Donald Trump condemned Norah O'Donnell for reading a manifesto from shooter Cole Allen, calling her disgraceful (CBS clip screengrab)

During his 60 Minutes interview last night, O'Donnell read passages from the purported manifesto of the shooter involved in the shooting. After this, Trump labeled him a “disgrace”, adding that she should be ashamed of herself.

This heated discussion occurred during Trump's most recent '60 Minutes' interview on CBS News on Sunday evening, mere hours after it was reported that 31-year-old Cole Allen had composed a 1,052-word document detailing his motivations shortly before he began shooting outside the White House Ballroom.

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'You're horrible people,' Trump rips Norah O’Donnell In the text, Allen asserted that it was his "righteous duty" to target officials associated with the Trump administration.

Tensions heightened when journalist Norah O'Donnell cited a passage from the purported manifesto: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes". The remark visibly infuriated Trump, who responded immediately.

"Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people," Trump said, countering the insinuation.

"Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody," the POTUS continued.

When questioned about whether he thought the remark was aimed at him, Trump replied with conviction, dismissing the allegation completely.

"I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated," he asserted.

The President elaborated, implying that those on "the other side" had ties to individuals such as Jeffrey Epstein, while emphasizing that the manifesto represented the mentality of "a sick person."

"Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, Epstein or other things. But I said to myself, 'You know, I'll do this interview and they'll probably' I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things," Trump stated.