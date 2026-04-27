Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’

Cole Tomas Allen, hailing from Torrance, was recognized as the suspect shortly after the occurrence at the black-tie gala held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Cole Tomas Allen, a game designer, was identified as the suspect in a shooting incident at a Washington gala. (X/@TheGriftReport)

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Allen traveled from California to Chicago and subsequently to the nation’s capital by train, where he registered as a guest at the hotel. Federal authorities further indicated that he was equipped with several firearms and a knife as he advanced towards the ballroom hosting the extravagant event.

Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded him – it was reported that one agent sustained a gunshot wound during the incident but was shielded by a bulletproof vest – and apprehended him.

Meanwhile, a neighbor of Allen opened up about the suspect's parents, calling them “very solid” people, AOL reported.

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Cole Tomas Allen's profession Allen, 31, is a professional game designer and educator hailing from Torrance, possessing a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills, AOL reported, citing various media outlets.

According to the Associated Press, he completed his undergraduate studies in mechanical engineering at CalTech, and throughout his career, Allen has created a variety of video games that enable users to engage in shooting and attacking.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Cal State-Dominguez Hills confirmed that a student named Cole Allen graduated with a master’s degree from the institution in 2025, but they “[could not] confirm whether it was is the same suspect identified in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Cole Tomas Allen parents: Neighbors speak out In the hours following the incident, federal agents were observed outside a residence in Torrance linked to Allen. Neighbors report that the house belongs to Allen's parents and that he has resided there for the last few years.

One local resident, Paul Thompson, mentioned that Allen's parents are well-regarded in the community. He stated that he has never interacted with the alleged shooter.

“I haven’t had any interactions with [Cole Allen] but his parents, I’m friends with,” Thompson informed KTLA on Sunday morning. “I’m friends with his dad. They are very solid people, peaceful…good people in the community.” However, the identities of the parents of the suspect in the White House shooting have remained undisclosed so far.

Thompson further noted that the SWAT situation that developed in the otherwise quiet neighborhood prevented him from returning home for some time.

“It was pretty wild…you don’t expect that kind of thing to happen on your street. It’s a very peaceful street…lots of kids playing in the evenings and lots of families,” he stated. “We were at a neighbor’s house, so we couldn’t actually get back to our house for a little while, but eventually, they let us back in.”

US District Attorney for Washington D.C., Jeanine Pirro, stated that Allen is currently facing two preliminary charges concerning the use of a firearm and the assault of an officer with a dangerous weapon. However, additional charges may be forthcoming.