Swedish Hospital shooting suspect: First details out as 2 officers ‘critically’ injured in Chicago

He urged residents in proximity to the hospital and the 2600 block of West Winona Street to remain indoors and steer clear of the vicinity.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) stated in a Facebook post around noon that there were "multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition."

According to various police sources, the outlet said two officers sustained injuries during a shooting incident that took place at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, situated in the 5100 block of North California Avenue in Lincoln Square.

A suspect is in custody following the shooting of two officers at a hospital located on the North Side of Chicago , New Nation Now reported, citing police sources.

Why did Swedish Hospital shooting take place? The specifics of the incident remain unclear at this time. However, sources informed WGN-TV that the shooting transpired while officers were in the process of transporting a prisoner to or from the hospital.

The sources further stated to WGN-TV that both injured officers are reported to be in critical condition.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) mentioned that a second related incident, which he referred to as an "active situation," is also occurring in the 2600 block of West Winona Street, in proximity to the hospital.

While the details regarding the second incident are also not fully known, the alderman has urged residents in the vicinity to either shelter in place or completely avoid the area.

What did Swedish Hospital say? A representative from Endeavor Health, the organization managing the hospital, stated that the hospital campus was shut down as a result of the shooting.

They further mentioned that the hospital was "not aware of any active threat within the hospital" and assured that both patients and staff are secure, FOX32 reported.

The office of the alderman said that the situation is currently under active investigation and advised individuals in the vicinity to steer clear of the area.