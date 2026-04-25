Nancy Guthrie update: Why hasn't anyone turned in Porch Guy? Expert weighs in

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, remains missing following her abduction on February 1— and a retired FBI agent has recently speculated on the reasons behind the lack of information regarding “Porch Guy”. Nancy Guthrie case: Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, suggests distrust and fear are hindering potential witnesses in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case from coming forward.

On Thursday, April 23, former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to highlight why no suspect has been named in the case of Savannah's missing mother.

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‘It could be brother, it could be husband…’ Coffindaffer reacts to the case In her extensive analysis, Coffindaffer claimed that several people are unaware of Nancy's missing person case. "It's very possible no one that knows him has seen Porch Guy or even knows about this case," she remarked regarding the masked figure seen in the doorbell camera footage from Nancy's porch.

“No. 2: People know about case, people know about this photo, people have seen the footage—and guess what? They are fiercely loyal,” she continued.

Coffindaffer considered the scenario in which a parent might identify Porch Guy as their son and grapple with the notion that if they were to come forward, he would likely face the death penalty. "It could be brother, it could be husband, but you know. But there's no way you're going to say."

A third reason for the lack of individuals coming forward regarding Porch Guy, as stated by Coffindaffer, may be that they are "fiercely afraid" of him. “You know what he did. You've been tracking the case... But you know what? No way in hell you're coming forward. Because if he gets any inkling that you're acting in any way suspicious, you know you could be next.”