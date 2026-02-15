Megyn Kelly raises suspicion on Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni amid Nancy's disappearance, 'there's no reason to be…'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that law enforcement officials looking into the enigmatic disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, may be questioning whether her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni “had anything to do with it,” reported RadarOnline.com. Megyn Kelly speculates on potential involvement of Nancy Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law in her disappearance. (AFP)

Kelly, 55, inferred that officials must have some leads, given that they continue to interview the couple's neighbors. Nancy dined at their residence before being taken back to her $1 million home, where the mother was kidnapped just hours later.

Megyn Kelly speaks out about search at Annie and Tommaso Cioni's house Speaking at her SiriusXM show on February 13, Kelly claimed, “The reason they are going back to Annie's and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it. I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over."

Crime analyst Phil Holloway, the host of The MK True Crime Show, has been providing reports for Kelly from Tucson. She noted that “he's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tomaso and what they are like.”

“We've talked about family, friends, associates, neighbors, whatever. And there's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again, if you're not potentially interested in them,” Kelly, the former attorney, said.

Kelly's remarks came days after journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that an “impeccable" law enforcement source informed her that Cioni “may be the prime suspect” in Nancy's disappearance.

After hosting Banfield, 58, on her show on February 4, where they thoroughly examined the issue, Kelly expressed her belief that authorities are “taking a very serious look” at Cioni.

‘Ashley Banfield was onto something…’, says Megyn Kelly___ During her conversation with NewsNation's Brian Entin, on February 9, Kelly said, “We are still investigating that too, Brian.”

"And all I can tell you is that I have reason to believe Ashley Banfield was onto something. I don't know that he did this, but I do believe her reporting that they are taking a very serious look at him."

While Nancy Guthrie's family has turned to social media to plead for her safe return , law enforcement officials assert that this does not imply they have been cleared from any misconduct.

As of now, no suspect has been named in the case.