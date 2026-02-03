Kelly Clarkson: All on singer's net worth, family, and life after divorce as she announces her show's conclusion

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has revealed that The Kelly Clarkson Show will conclude after its seventh season. In a statement shared on X, Clarkson acknowledged that it was “not an easy decision.” Clarkson finalized her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock in 2022 after nearly nine years of marriage. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Reflecting on her time with the series, she wrote, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York.”

Clarkson has spent more than two decades building a career that spans chart-topping music, television, touring and publishing. Recent reports suggest that even after a high-profile divorce and personal loss, the singer and talk show host’s finances remain strong, as she shifts her focus toward family.

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth Kelly Clarkson’s estimated net worth is around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The figure reflects earnings from her music catalog, television work, touring revenue, endorsements and real estate investments.

During court proceedings tied to her divorce, documents revealed that Clarkson earned roughly $1.9 million per month, including income from The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show, Parade reported.

Industry observers note that her long-running royalties, executive producer credits and continued presence on television have helped maintain her wealth despite recent financial settlements.

Divorce settlement Clarkson finalized her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock in 2022 after nearly nine years of marriage. According to People, the settlement included a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, monthly child support of approximately $45,600, and spousal support payments that concluded in January 2024.

A judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement, allowing Clarkson to retain assets she acquired during the marriage, as reported by Vulture and TMZ.

Brandon Blackstock’s death Blackstock died in August 2025 at age 48 after a battle with melanoma, the Silver Bow County coroner confirmed to People.

Clarkson publicly acknowledged stepping back from professional commitments during that period to be present for her children.

Family life Clarkson shares two children with Blackstock: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9.

Earlier this month, she announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show would end after seven seasons, explaining that the decision would allow her to “prioritize” her kids, according to People.

While scaling back her daily talk show schedule, Clarkson is expected to continue releasing music and making select television appearances, including on The Voice.