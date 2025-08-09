Will Brandon Blackstock’s death impact The Kelly Clarkson Show season 7? Here’s what we know

Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show could push back its release date after the demise of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. As per a TV Insider report, the news of Blackstock's demise came just a day after Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas Residency shows. The Kelly Clarkson Show's season 7 was supposed to premiere in the fall, according to NBC. But the postponement of the Vegas shows and Blackstock’s death may impact the filming of the talk show, the outlet said. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce was finalized in 2022.(Invision)

On August 6, Clarkson announced that she was postponing some of her Vegas shows to spend more time with her children: River, 11, and Remington, 9, as reported by People.

Also read: Brandon Blackstock's net worth: How much was Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband worth?

Is The Kelly Clarkson Show postponed?

In an Instagram post this June, the official account of The Kelly Clarkson Show announced that the next installment would be “coming this fall!”

Notably, NBC has not put out an official release date for the series. As for her shows, Clarkson has more events scheduled in Las Vegas for November 7-8 and 14-15. Her postponed shows have been shifted to July and August 2026.

The Voice Season 29: Will Kelly Clarkson return?

The singer is set to return as a coach in the next edition of The Voice. The singing reality show’s 29th season is currently in production. It is expected to air in the spring. Tickets for episode tapings on August 21-22 and September 5-6 are available, meaning Clarkson could continue filming the show.

Earlier, a Deadline report had claimed that Clarkson would film The Voice and her talk show concurrently.

Also read: Epic Games and Prime Gaming are giving away free big-name titles: See 5 PC games up for grabs

Kelly Clarkson after Brandon Blackstock’s death

A People report claimed that the singer was “devastated” for her kids after her ex-husband's death. Clarkson and Blackstock had tied the knot in 2013. They separated in 2020, and the divorce was finalized two years later. According to a statement by the family, Blackstone, a talent manager, had been battling cancer for three years prior to his death.

FAQs

What is Kelly Clarkson diagnosed with?

The singer was told that she was prediabetic, as per a CNN report.

Why did Kelly Clarkson leave her show?

The 43-year-old had missed episodes earlier this year due to her ex-husband’s battle with cancer.

Did Kelly Clarkson take Ozempic for weight loss?

No, the singer has clarified that she did not take Ozempic to lose weight.