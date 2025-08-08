Epic Games and Prime Gaming are giving away free big-name titles: See 5 PC games up for grabs

Free game Fridays are alive and well. According to IGN, both Epic Games Store and Amazon Prime Gaming are giving away multiple free titles this week - five in total, spread across action, strategy, and puzzle genres. These are not throwaway titles, either. Between Epic and Prime, you are looking at roughly $70 in full games up for grabs. Let’s break down what’s on offer and how long you have got to claim them. Both Epic Games Store and Amazon Prime Gaming are giving away multiple free titles this week.(Road Redemption)

Epic Games Store's two strong picks

Epic’s weekly giveaway includes Road Redemption and 112 Operator, both available through August 14. IGN reports that Road Redemption is the headliner - a chaotic, combat-heavy motorcycle racing game where you lead a biker gang on a violent road trip. Think Road Rash, but faster, louder, and meaner.

The other title, 112 Operator, swaps out action for brainwork. It is a real-time strategy sim where you manage emergency dispatch in any city in the world. You field 911-style calls, deploy units, and juggle chaos in real-time - all mapped out over real-world cities. IGN notes the game’s Android version is also free right now if you prefer mobile.

Both are solid grabs if you enjoy either adrenaline or logistics.

Prime Gaming offers three free titles

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering three titles this week. First up, Sid Meier’s Civilization III: Complete. It is an older title, sure, but the turn-based empire-builder remains a fan favorite - especially with both expansion packs (Play the World and Conquests) bundled in.

Next is Thief: Definitive Edition. You play Garrett, a master thief who robs the city’s elites while dodging guards and manipulating the environment. The game is moody, stealthy, and full of atmosphere - perfect for fans of slower-paced gameplay with tension.

Finally, there is The Academy: The First Riddle, a solo puzzle-adventure starring a student named Sam, who is navigating mysteries inside a prestigious but eerie school. IGN calls it “a quieter game, but with clever puzzles and charm.”

