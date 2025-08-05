PlayStation Plus unveils free games for August: Full list, how to play and more

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for something special this August. Sony is offering three full games free for all members starting August 5, 2025. The line-up includes a mix of action‑RPG, survival, and anime fighting, giving something for everyone, and it is all available without paying extra, as per Tech Radar. Here are PlayStation's free games for August 2025. PlayStation drops three free games for August 2025.(AFP)

Lies of P

Lies of P gets top billing. The game is a dark, Gothic take on Pinocchio as a soulless puppet navigating a corrupt city called Krat. It is praised for its deep combat system and moody art direction. Fans who missed it earlier can now download it on PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus and finally see what all the fuss is about.

DayZ

Second in the bundle is DayZ, a tense multiplayer zombie survival game. It challenges players to scavenge, fight both undead and other survivors, and survive in a ruthless open world. The PS4 version is included in the vault now, perfect for folks who have always wanted to test their nerve in hardcore survival.

My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero One’s Justice 2 wraps up the package. Based on the My Hero Academia anime, it delivers fast-paced arena battles with recognizable characters, flashy moves, destructible environments, and clean visuals. Ideal for fighting fans looking for something familiar yet fun.

How to get free PlayStation games?

These games are available to all PS Plus tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. After the August lineup drops, members have until early September, typically around September 1, to claim the titles before they disappear from the vault. Once claimed, the games are yours to keep, as long as your subscription remains active.

Jult's free PlayStation Plus games

Back in July, PS Plus also featured Diablo IV, King of Fighters XV, and Jusant. Those expire on August 4, just before the new games go live. So if you haven't grabbed those yet, don’t wait past the deadline.

Sony’s August drop comes as part of its 15th anniversary of the PS Plus service. In addition to the games, members receive free avatars featuring characters from titles like Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, and Warcraft as extra bonus.

FAQs:

Q: When can I download the August PS Plus games?

A: They go live on August 5, 2025, and are free until early September (around September 1).

Q: Which subscription tiers get these games?

A: All current tiers qualify: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Q: Which games were in July’s lineup?

A: July featured Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant, available through August 4.