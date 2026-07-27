Australian swimming great Cameron McEvoy blew away the field to win his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the 50 metres freestyle as England's Adam Ramsay-Peaty bounced back to reach the final of the 50m breaststroke. Aussie great McEvoy masters Commonwealth gold, Ramsay-Peaty hatches battle plan to bounce back

McEvoy smashed the Commonwealth Games record and led home an Aussie 1-2-3 from Flynn Southham and Jamie Jack.

The 32-year-old had previously won silver and bronze in the 50m freestyle back in Glasgow in 2014 and an home soil in the Gold Coast four years later.

The Olympic champion over 50m stormed out of the blocks to add a fourth Commonwealth gold to his three relay wins, obliterating the Games record in the process.

Ramsay-Peaty said he has a "battle plan" for Monday's 50m breaststroke final to ensure there is no repeat of his tears after finishing third in the 100m final.

The 31-year-old is aiming to become the first English swimmer to win gold at four different Commonwealth Games.

But he qualified just third fastest for the final behind 100m breaststroke champion Sam Williamson and South Africa's Michael Houlie.

"In sport, it's not really about when you get beat down because it's going to be inevitable," said Ramsay-Peaty.

"It's actually how long it takes you to look at it, respect it, and turn it around for tonight, and I'm really happy with that. I've got a great trajectory for tomorrow."

Lani Pallister secured her second gold of the meet with a dominant display to win the women's 1500m.

There was a shock in the women's 100m backstroke as 20-year-old Australian Iona Anderson edged out hot favourite Kylie Masse of Canada.

Australia also extended their clean sweep of the relays so far in the men's 4x200m freestyle.

But there was more variety on the top of the podium at the pool than in recent days as the Aussies did not have things all their own way.

South Africa's Pieter Coetze added gold in the 200m backstroke to his 50m gold on Saturday.

Canada's Josh Liendo edged out Australia's Matthew Temple by just one hundredth of a second to win the men's 100m butterfly.

And there was more joy for hosts Scotland as Angharad Evans produced a late fightback to win gold in the women's 100m breaststroke.

- Gymastics joy for Scotland, Canada -

Reuben Ward also struck gold for hosts in the men's gymnastics all-around final.

The 21-year-old held off a charge from Canada's Felix Dolci to secure gold by just 0.200 of a point with Australia's Jesse Moore in third.

"I knew I could do it, but to actually do it. When the score came through, it is just jubilation and joy," said Ward.

"Incredible! I'm so lucky to be in this position. I would've have been in this position without my family and my team-mates. It is like climbing a mountain."

Dolci, who was part of Canada's team gold, twice fell of the pommel horse on his opening apparatus before roaring back with five near flawless displays to nearly snatch victory.

"I wanted to show that it's never done until it's done. That's something I deeply value and I'm glad I was able to showcase that," said Dolci.

There was a Canadian gold in the women's all-around final as Ellie Black beat Breanna Scott of Australia and 16-year-old teammate Lia-Monica Fontaine.

"I'm so proud. My goal was not to come in and win. It was to come in and compete again," said 30-year-old Black. "To come out on top, is the cherry on top. I love the Commonwealths, it's so fun to be here."

In the biggest clash of the netball pool stages Australia produced a dominant 66-47 win over England.

New Zealand edged Jamaica 53-48 in the other big showdown of the day in Pool B.

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