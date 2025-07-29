Sony sues Tencent for allegedly copying PlayStation’s Horizon games, creating a “clone” of its own: Report

It is not every day that you see a multi-billion dollar corporation suing another for alleged infringement of IP copyrights, and in this case, a video game. Sony has accused and sued the fellow multi-billion dollar corporation of intellectual property copyright infringement over its popular ‘Horizon’ video game series, developed by Guerilla Games, a studio owned by Sony, Reuters reported. A screenshot from Light of Motiram by Tencent.(Tencent)

Light of Motiram, a “Slavish Clone” Of Horizon Games: Sony

Sony says that Tencent's Light of Motiram, which is an upcoming game, is a slavish clone of the Horizon series, which has had two games out so far, Horizon Zero Dawn, the first game, and Horizon Forbidden West, which launched for both PS4 and PS5.

Horizon features a game world that is set in a post-apocalyptic future, wherein machines have taken over the world, powered by artificial intelligence, and humans are the survivors who are constantly navigating through the world in search for truth, the past remains, and survival by hunting to make ends meet.

The common sentiment online says that Light of Motiram does feature an aesthetic that is similar to Sony's Horizon, there are also machines in the game, the attire of the NPCs and your character also resembles what Sony's Horizon does, and that is exactly what Sony is implying here, too.

Tencent describes the setting of the game as a “world where human civilization has ceased to exist, traverse grasslands, deserts, forests, and mountains to explore unique Mechanimals and mysterious ruins in different regions, unlocking the secrets of MOTIRAM.”

When is Light of Motiram going to be released?

There is currently no word as to when Light of Motiram is going to release, however, the game has already been listed on various stores like Steam and the Epic Games store.

