Sony acquires stake in Bandai Namco, the company behind Pac-Man and Elden Ring: What it means

Sony is the brand behind PS5 and PlayStation at large, and has been making games for several decades. Over the years, Sony has invested heavily in other studios and publishers, and now the company has taken yet another step by investing in Bandai Namco. This is the same publisher behind games such as Pac-Man, Tekken, and recent classics like Elden Ring (made by From Software). Sony's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters)

Sony announced this via a press release, describing it as a strategic partnership between Bandai Namco and Sony. As part of the deal, it has acquired 16 million Bandai Namco shares for approximately 68 billion yen, which works to around $464 million.

Notably, this is not Sony's only recent strategic investment. The company has recently invested in several other domains, including an investment in FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa, after which the company acquired a 10% stake for approximately $300 million.

Here is what Sony and Bandai Namco had to say

"Through this business alliance and Sony's investment in Bandai Namco, as two of the leading Japanese entertainment companies, Bandai Namco and Sony will focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement, particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts maximize the value of IP,” Sony said in a press release.

Sony added, “Bandai Namco and Sony have historically collaborated on various projects in the fields such as games, anime and music, and they plan to extend this collaboration to a broader range of areas. The two companies intend to implement initiatives including the expansion of works as well as products and services based on IP developed by Bandai Namco, leveraging Sony's strengths in areas such as the production and distribution of anime and other video content, as well as merchandising.”

Bandai Namco’s Nobuhiko Momoi said, “The Bandai Namco Group promotes an 'IP axis strategy; that aims to maximize IP value by leveraging the appeal and worldview of IP, providing the optimal products and services at the optimal timing in the optimal regions.

Momoi also added that Bandai Namco is "filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group's strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco's IP axis strategy. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with IP fans worldwide, co-create the future together, and realize our Purpose, ‘Fun for All into the Future,’ and Mid- to Long-term Vision, 'Connect with Fans.'”

