Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

GTA 6 game may struggle on PS5 as Death Stranding 2 triggers overheating issues

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Death Stranding 2 is overheating PS5 consoles, and that’s raising serious questions about how GTA 6 will perform on the same hardware.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is facing new concerns about its ability to handle next-generation games smoothly, with recent reports of overheating linked to Death Stranding 2 raising questions about the upcoming release of GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI). As gamers anticipate Rockstar’s blockbuster open-world title, many wonder if the base PS5 can deliver the performance required for such a graphically intense experience. Read on to know more.

PS5 overheating in Death Stranding 2 raises concerns about how well GTA 6 will perform.(Rockstar Games)
Death Stranding 2 Overheating Issues Raise Red Flags

Death Stranding 2, a PS5 exclusive, has impressed players with its detailed visuals and expansive environments. However, users have reported that the game causes the PS5 to overheat, especially when accessing the in-game map screen. The sudden surge in fan activity triggers an overheating warning, even on consoles that are clean or brand new. Beyond the map, some players have noticed overheating during regular gameplay, though these cases are less frequent.

These reports are not isolated to Death Stranding 2. Other demanding titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Final Fantasy XVI have also caused PS5 overheating problems. These instances suggest the PS5’s hardware may be under significant strain from recent high-demand games.

GTA 6’s Performance Challenges on PS5

Rockstar’s GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most complex games released on the PS5. Its dense world, numerous NPCs, and advanced gameplay systems, combined with high graphical fidelity, could push the console beyond its limits. Previous GTA games have consistently taxed consoles, which has often resulted in frame rates capped at 30 FPS or lower. GTA 6 struggled on the PS3 with frame dips, and GTA 5 maintained a steady 30 FPS on PS4. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2, a comparable open-world title, also runs at 30 FPS on current-gen systems.

Even the rumoured PS5 Pro model may face difficulties in delivering smooth 60 FPS gameplay. Industry experts point out that the CPU is the main bottleneck, with the PS5 Pro sharing the same processor as the original PS5. According to Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter, hitting 60 FPS on these titles is unlikely because the CPU struggles with the game’s complex simulations, not the GPU.

While 30 FPS is an acceptable standard for many players, the combination of lower frame rates with compromised texture quality and resolution could affect the overall experience. Death Stranding 2’s overheating issues serve as a warning, which suggests that GTA 6 might demand more than the PS5 hardware can comfortably offer. This raises questions about whether the PS5 can keep up with the next generation of games or if compromises will be necessary to maintain performance and prevent hardware issues.

