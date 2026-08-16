Ohio weather radar today: Tornado touchdown expected near Cleveland, Columbus and Mansfield? Latest forecast

Ohio is seeing a warm, humid and unsettled day, with thunderstorms affecting parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of northeastern and central Ohio, with 60 mph wind gusts possible. Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of Ohio, including Cleveland, Columbus, Mansfield. (Unsplash (Representational))

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Ohio As per the National Weather Service in Cleveland, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier today for northeastern Ashland County and Wayne County in northeastern Ohio, effective until 1:30pm EDT. At 12:44pm EDT, radar had indicated a severe thunderstorm near Polk, close to Ashland, moving east at 40 mph.

The hazard included 60 mph wind gusts, with the impact expected to cause damage to trees and power lines.

According to the National Weather Service, areas impacted included Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Doylestown, Creston, Dalton, West Salem, Polk, Smithville, Apple Creek, Marshallville, Jeromesville, Congress, Rowsburg, and Reedsburg.

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Central Ohio also under storm warning As per the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued earlier today for southeastern Franklin County, northwestern Fairfield County, and southwestern Licking County in central Ohio, effective until 1:30pm EDT. At 12:55pm EDT, radar had indicated a severe thunderstorm over Jefferson, moving east at 50 mph. This storm also carried 60 mph wind gusts, with the same risk of damage to trees and power lines.

According to the National Weather Service, locations impacted included Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Grove City, Gahanna, Pickerington, Bexley, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Whitehall, Etna, Obetz, Lithopolis, Carroll, Lockbourne, Brice, Port Columbus Airport, and Blacklick Estates. The warning also covered I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 99 and 121, and I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 97 and 112.

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Special weather statement for Akron, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, Mount Vernon As per the National Weather Service, a Special Weather Statement has been issued for Akron, Canton, and Cuyahoga Falls in Ohio, effective until 2:15pm EDT.

A separate Special Weather Statement was also issued for Mount Vernon, Apple Valley, and Millersburg in Ohio, effective until 2:00pm EDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Canton OH, Massillon OH and Alliance OH until 2:30pm EDT, as per NWS.

Conditions reported in Mansfield and Cleveland As per AccuWeather, Mansfield saw a couple of thunderstorms, some severe, with mostly cloudy and humid conditions. A high of 28 degrees Celsius was expected for the day, with a low of 21 degrees Celsius tonight.

Thunderstorms were noted to bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts. As of a 1:23pm update, the temperature in Mansfield stood at 22 degrees Celsius.

According to AccuWeather, Cleveland experienced mainly cloudy and humid weather with a couple of thunderstorms. The high for the day was pegged at 27 degrees Celsius, with a low of 22 degrees Celsius tonight. Thunderstorms here too were noted to bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts. As of a 1:23pm update, the temperature in Cleveland stood at 26 degrees Celsius.