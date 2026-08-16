Tornado in Columbus, Ohio? Gahanna, Grove City on alert as warning sounded for Franklin County; scary videos emerge

Many feared of a tornado in Columbus, Ohio as a warning was sounded for parts of Franklin County and Fairfield County on August 15. The warning is in effect till 11:30pm ET. There were fears of a tornado in Columbus, Ohio amid a warning sounded there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local news channel urged people to stay indoors. The news of a possible tornado sparked fears among many.

“Prayers for everyone in Columbus tonight. Hopefully this tornado passes us by and our city doesn’t have to experience any more loss or damage. Please stay safe, look out for one another, and keep the rest of Ohio in your prayers as well,” a local business wrote.

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Another local commented “Tornado in Columbus is f**king crazy men.” Sirens could be heard going off in Columbus as well.