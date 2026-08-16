Saint Paris, Ohio tornado update: Twister reportedly on ground amid fears in Piqua, Troy, Sidney; scary visuals seen

A tornado was reportedly on ground near Saint Paris village in Ohio on August 15, Saturday. This came amid warnings issued in several parts of the state including Piqua, Troy, and Sidney. A tornado was reportedly seen on ground near Saint Paris in Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) The National Weather Service (NWS) had noted “Tornado Warning continues for Saint Paris OH and Fletcher OH until 8:30pm ET," sharing a map of the areas to be impacted.

Amid this, a weather bot updated “A damaging tornado has been reported on the ground near Saint Paris, OH. The storm is tracking toward Fletcher, OH, Rosewood, OH, West Liberty, OH, and Urbana, OH. Seek shelter immediately on the lowest floor or basement.” Also Read | Lala, now a hurricane, dumps heavy rain on Hawaii A non-profit providing updates on local weather also wrote “A damaging tornado has been reported on the ground near Saint Paris, Ohio, upgrading the active warning to an observed threat.” Saint Paris tornado: Scary visuals emerge One person shared a photo and wrote “tornado is back on the ground north of Saint PARIS.”

Another shared a video and wrote “ANOTHER tornado in progress near Saint Paris, Ohio! Seek shelter if you are in this area!”.

More videos emerged with one writing “@NWSILN just had a tornado 2.7mi north of Saint Paris, OH. Trees down on road. #OHwx It is still on the ground moving east.”

Another video from a meteorologist noted “Multivortex tornado still in progress east of Saint Paris, Ohio! Seek shelter immediately if you are in this warning!”.

One person shared photos, saying “Saint Paris where tornado hit ground…”.