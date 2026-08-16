Saint Paris, Ohio tornado update: Twister reportedly on ground amid fears in Piqua, Troy, Sidney; scary visuals seen
A tornado was reportedly on ground near Saint Paris, Ohio on Saturday, August 15, amid warnings sounded across Piqua, Troy, and Sidney.
A tornado was reportedly on ground near Saint Paris village in Ohio on August 15, Saturday. This came amid warnings issued in several parts of the state including Piqua, Troy, and Sidney.
The National Weather Service (NWS) had noted “Tornado Warning continues for Saint Paris OH and Fletcher OH until 8:30pm ET," sharing a map of the areas to be impacted.
Amid this, a weather bot updated “A damaging tornado has been reported on the ground near Saint Paris, OH. The storm is tracking toward Fletcher, OH, Rosewood, OH, West Liberty, OH, and Urbana, OH. Seek shelter immediately on the lowest floor or basement.”
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A non-profit providing updates on local weather also wrote “A damaging tornado has been reported on the ground near Saint Paris, Ohio, upgrading the active warning to an observed threat.”
Saint Paris tornado: Scary visuals emerge
One person shared a photo and wrote “tornado is back on the ground north of Saint PARIS.”
Another shared a video and wrote “ANOTHER tornado in progress near Saint Paris, Ohio! Seek shelter if you are in this area!”.
More videos emerged with one writing “@NWSILN just had a tornado 2.7mi north of Saint Paris, OH. Trees down on road. #OHwx It is still on the ground moving east.”
Another video from a meteorologist noted “Multivortex tornado still in progress east of Saint Paris, Ohio! Seek shelter immediately if you are in this warning!”.
One person shared photos, saying “Saint Paris where tornado hit ground…”.
Tornado warnings, fears in Piqua, Troy, Sidney
Tornado warnings were sounded for many parts of Ohio, including Piqua. A local meteorologist noted “Tornado Warning until 8:30 PM EDT for Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties in west central Ohio. Radar indicated rotation near Piqua moving east at 20 mph. Tornado possible with dangerous flying debris and damaged roofs, windows, and vehicles. Take cover now in a basement or lowest-floor interior room away from windows; if in a mobile home or vehicle, go to the closest substantial shelter.”
Some also claimed there was a tornado on ground there. “Did a tornado hit in piqua or talk. I was told piqua mall and McDonalds,?,?,” one wrote and another added “There Saying tornadoes headed to piqua on the ground.”
However, there's no official confirmation of the same.
A local wrote on a Troy community page “Did anyone get a tornado warning on their phone? I swear I heard the sirens, my weather app says tornado… but nothing from emergency services.” Sirens reportedly went off in Sidney too, with people commenting “Tornado sirens going off in Sidney now.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More