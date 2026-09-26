Surf City, New Jersey flooding videos: Scary visuals emerge as Nor’easter swamps roads and homes
Videos from Surf City show roads submerged by storm surge as a powerful nor’easter batters the Jersey Shore.
Videos emerging from Surf City, New Jersey, showed streets transformed into waterways as a powerful nor’easter pushed storm surge into Long Beach Island. The flooding left roads impassable and threatened homes as water levels continued rising.
Residents shared images and videos Friday showing waves washing across streets. The flooding comes as the National Weather Service continues warning of life-threatening coastal flooding along parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
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Roads disappear under floodwaters
Deep Dive
Videos posted by residents showed rapidly worsening conditions across Surf City.
One X user wrote, “11:00 update in Surf City, NJ. Many roads now completely impassable and yes those are waves on city streets."
Another widely shared update reported that 2 to 4 feet of water had flooded roadways. “2–4 feet of water is flooding roadways and entering homes in Surf City, New Jersey, as coastal/storm-surge flooding from Manahawkin Bay continues pushing water into Long Beach Island," the user wrote.
Another weather account described the flooding as an “absolute mess." The post warned that residential flooding had likely begun as the bay overflowed into neighbourhood streets.
The user wrote, “Absolute mess in progress and will worsen here in surf city beach #njwx Road COMPLETELY submerged and unpassable in rapid flooding from the bay. Homes started to likely flood as flood waters are rising rapidly. Terrible situation developing for residents.”
One user noted that Saturday’s flooding comes just before a full moon, which can produce higher-than-normal tides. “Surf City NJ is starting to get the Nor’Easter, this is going to be a bad one. The Full moon tomorrow night with have maximum tidal surge. The storm is going to stall for a long time raining and high surf driven by high winds.”
Nor’easter continues battering the Northeast
The flooding in Surf City is part of a much larger storm affecting across the US East Coast.
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According to the National Weather Service, the strengthening nor’easter is bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, dangerous surf and widespread coastal flooding from New Jersey through New England.
Forecasters expect some of the heaviest rainfall to fall across coastal New Jersey, Long Island, Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. Strong onshore winds will also cause large waves capable of causing additional beach erosion and flooding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More