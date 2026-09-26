Nancy Mace responds as leather 'catsuit' sparks online buzz: 'Easier to get this on if...'

Mace appeared on the podcast Thursday, where she discussed subjects including the war involving Iran, Yemen and Qatar, as well as potential Democratic presidential contenders and political commentator Hasan Piker. The episode also featured comic-book-style graphics, adding to the Catwoman comparisons surrounding her outfit.

US Representative Nancy Mace sparked a wave of online attention after appearing in a skin-tight black leather outfit during the latest episode of her YouTube podcast, Get Maced . The South Carolina Republican wore the zip-front outfit while discussing politics and international affairs, prompting viewers and to compare her look with DC Comics character Catwoman.

“You know it’s easier to get this on if you use baby powder!! Subscribe to GET MACED below!!” Nancy Mace said in a post on X.

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Nancy Mace’s leather look draws social media reactions The outfit, described by The Spectator as a skin-tight black leather top with a zipper down the front, quickly became a talking point among viewers. The episode also featured comic-book-style graphics, adding to comparisons between Mace’s appearance and the DC Comics character Catwoman.

The reaction extended beyond the outfit itself, with social-media users sharing jokes and references to superhero characters.

"Are you a Senator or Catwoman?" one user on X questioned.

Another user posted, “This your Black Widow costume?”

One commented, "….Nancy "Catwoman" Mace"

The latest appearance is part of Mace’s growing use of Get Maced as a platform for political commentary and direct communication with her audience.

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What Nancy Mace discussed on the podcast The outfit was not the only topic generating attention from the episode. Mace spoke about the Iran war and said she wanted the conflict to end, while also discussing Yemen and Qatar. She addressed gender-related issues during the programme and said, “Ladies be louder,” before adding, “You can’t protect women if you can’t define them.”

The episode also helped push Mace’s YouTube audience to more than 70,000 subscribers, according to The Spectator.

Beyond her eye-catching podcast look, Mace has also drawn attention to her personal style in recent episodes. In an August episode, she showed off colorful tattoos running down both arms while discussing politics.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has increasingly used her podcast and social-media presence to communicate directly with her audience. Her latest appearance generated attention beyond the political subjects she discussed, with much of the online conversation focusing on her leather outfit and the resemblance users saw to Catwoman.