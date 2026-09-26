‘I became a millionaire in America on H-1B’: NRI reveals roadmap to net worth

Achieving millionaire status on an H-1B visa requires more than just cutting expenses, an expat claimed in an Instagram post. He said that while building an emergency fund created a strong foundation, making targeted job switches to aggressively boost his earning power was the ultimate catalyst for his accumulated wealth. Digital content creator Pritesh Jagani who claimed he became a millionaire. (Instagram/@yudi.j)

“Becoming a millionaire on an H-1B wasn’t about one lucky investment. It was about building a strong financial foundation, controlling spending, paying off debt, taking advantage of tax-advantaged accounts, and consistently investing,” digital content creator Pritesh Jagani wrote on Instagram.

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He continued, “But the biggest change came from increasing my income. Upskilling and making strategic job switches had a much bigger impact on my wealth than simply cutting expenses.”

In the following lines, he shared advice for those who want to build their wealth. “If you’re on an H-1B and trying to build wealth in America, focus on both sides: spend intentionally and keep increasing your earning power. That’s how long-term wealth is built.”

He shared a series of visuals on Instagram that document his journey over the years. He wrote, “I started with survival before thinking about investing. I built a simple budget and a three-to-six-month emergency fund.” The expat added, “Once I started earning, I focused on controlling money leaks. I reviewed my spending and paid down high-interest debt.”

The NRI claimed, “I also built my financial foundation in America. I built credit, understood health insurance and managed money sent home,” adding that he avoided lifestyle inflation once his salary increased.

Jagani claimed that he didn’t build his wealth solely by cutting expenses; instead, he found a way to increase his income. He strategically changed his job to earn more.

He expressed, “I didn't become a millionaire by making one big investment. I built wealth by increasing my income and investing consistently over time.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Pritesh Jagani. This report will be updated when he responds.)