Macklemore turns tour drama into a charity gig

After being pulled from a major concert line-up alongside Ed Sheeran due to venue pushback over his on-stage political remarks, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore isn’t backing down. The "Thrift Shop" hitmaker announced his very own Free Palestine Tour. (Photo: Instagram)

Instead, the "Thrift Shop" hitmaker announced his very own Free Palestine Tour.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper quipped that his schedule had "freed up a bit" before dropping the news.

He wrote, “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community—to use the stage for more than entertainment... What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention... ”