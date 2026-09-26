Bengaluru, A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later dumping her body at a vacant plot here following an argument over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday. Bengaluru: Man held for allegedly killing wife, dumping body in vacant plot

The accused, Sagar Chandra Rawat, a native of Odisha, was arrested over three weeks after the highly decomposed body of the woman was found at a vacant plot in MS Nagar near Sampigehalli, they said.

On September 2, workers cleaning the vacant plot following the Greater Bengaluru Authority's directive to property owners to maintain their premises found the body and alerted the authorities, police said. As the body was highly decomposed, police, along with local residents, performed the last rites soon after the post-mortem.

As the body was beyond recognition, establishing the woman's identity proved difficult. However, a mall tag found on her clothing led police to billing details for the garment, while a Ganesha pendant and technical analysis helped corroborate her identity as Anusuya, police said.

A senior police officer said inquiries at the mall helped investigators establish Anusuya's identity and trace her address.

When investigators reached her house in MS Nagar, however, they found it locked. Local inquiries revealed that Anusuya and her husband Sagar worked at a small hotel in Yelahanka and had been living there, police said.

According to police, Sagar came to Bengaluru about five years ago and married Anusuya around two years ago. The couple allegedly had an argument over finances on August 11, following which he allegedly assaulted and strangled her, resulting in her death due to suffocation.

He allegedly kept the body inside the house for about three days before wrapping it in a bed sheet, tying it with a rope and carrying it out of the house around midnight. Fearing that he would be caught, he allegedly dumped the body at the vacant site, police said.

The accused then returned home, collected his belongings, locked the house and began staying on the hotel premises, they said.

Police said Sagar was subsequently taken into custody and, during interrogation, allegedly confessed to the killing after investigators confronted him with discrepancies in his statement.

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