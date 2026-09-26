Kim Kardashian shares Paris date moments with Lewis Hamilton; fans say ‘she’s being loved right’
From a boat ride to dinner under candlelight, Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of her Paris date with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are giving fans plenty to gush over. Kim shared a photo dump on Instagram, providing a glimpse into their time together in Paris. From scenic views and romantic dinners to cosy moments together, the pictures had fans swooning.
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“The kinda love that makes you feel like a little girl,” one person wrote in the comments, reacting to how happy Kim looked. Let's take a closer look at their Paris date.
Boat ride on the Seine
With the Eiffel Tower glittering in the background, the couple enjoyed a boat ride along the Seine. Kim posed against the view in a chic, figure-hugging gold dress that matched the tower's glow. Lewis added some sparkle of his own with layered diamond chains. The couple also shared a kiss, making the evening romantic.
A boat ride along the Seine at night is a classic romantic date in Paris. If you are visiting with your partner, don't forget to catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower sparkling from the water.
Musical night
Kim's carousel also featured tickets to Celine Dion's A Night to Remember concert, suggesting that a musical evening was part of their Paris date.
Cosy dinner
The couple also enjoyed an intimate dinner in Paris. A romantic date does not have to be about a grand restaurant; the candlelit setting showed how special it can feel to simply spend time together. For the evening, Kim changed into a sultry black dress.
Under the sky
Amid the glitz of Paris, the couple also made time for a quieter moment outdoors. They spread a mat on the ground, relaxed under the sky, and enjoyed a basket of grapes and fresh fruit.
With a glamorous, glittering boat ride, musical nights, and a quiet moment under the sky, the couple showed that date nights can include both fancy and simple pleasures of spending time together. It is easy to see why fans are swooning over the carousel. One fan wrote, “I have to admit you two are a beautiful pair🥰 Stay real and things will go well.” Another quipped, “Yeah, she’s being loved right."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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