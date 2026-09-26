Kim Kardashian shares Paris date moments with Lewis Hamilton; fans say ‘she’s being loved right’

“The kinda love that makes you feel like a little girl,” one person wrote in the comments, reacting to how happy Kim looked. Let's take a closer look at their Paris date.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are giving fans plenty to gush over. Kim shared a photo dump on Instagram, providing a glimpse into their time together in Paris. From scenic views and romantic dinners to cosy moments together, the pictures had fans swooning.

Boat ride on the Seine With the Eiffel Tower glittering in the background, the couple enjoyed a boat ride along the Seine. Kim posed against the view in a chic, figure-hugging gold dress that matched the tower's glow. Lewis added some sparkle of his own with layered diamond chains. The couple also shared a kiss, making the evening romantic.

A boat ride along the Seine at night is a classic romantic date in Paris. If you are visiting with your partner, don't forget to catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower sparkling from the water.

Musical night Kim's carousel also featured tickets to Celine Dion's A Night to Remember concert, suggesting that a musical evening was part of their Paris date.

Cosy dinner The couple also enjoyed an intimate dinner in Paris. A romantic date does not have to be about a grand restaurant; the candlelit setting showed how special it can feel to simply spend time together. For the evening, Kim changed into a sultry black dress.

Under the sky Amid the glitz of Paris, the couple also made time for a quieter moment outdoors. They spread a mat on the ground, relaxed under the sky, and enjoyed a basket of grapes and fresh fruit.

With a glamorous, glittering boat ride, musical nights, and a quiet moment under the sky, the couple showed that date nights can include both fancy and simple pleasures of spending time together. It is easy to see why fans are swooning over the carousel. One fan wrote, “I have to admit you two are a beautiful pair🥰 Stay real and things will go well.” Another quipped, “Yeah, she’s being loved right."