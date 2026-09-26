Quote of the day by Taylor Swift: You should think of your energy as if it is expensive, like a luxury item…'

During an appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her husband Travis Kelce and her brother Jason, Swift compared personal energy to a luxury item.

Taylor Swift has released four new songs as an encore to her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl: Patient Zero, Cleveland, Babylon, and Pink Clouding. Ahead of the September 25 release, she dropped several Easter eggs. To mark the occasion, let's revisit one of her inspiring messages about protecting your energy.

What did Taylor Swift say? "You should think of your energy as if it is expensive, as if it is like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. 'Cause like, what you spend your energy on, that's the day."

What did Taylor Swift mean? Taylor Swift urges people to protect their energy because it is valuable. She compared it to a luxury item. You should be careful about who receives it. If someone makes no effort to understand or support you, continuing to give them your time and attention can leave you drained. Finally, what you choose to dwell on shapes how your day feels.

This suggests it is essential that you ensure your energy is directed towards the right place. Swift is motivating you to focus on what matters. When you protect your energy by stepping away from toxic or draining situations, you make more room for people and things that actually matter to you and help you.

Taylor Swift has faced criticised of everything from her love life to her music, but she chooses to focus on her craft and keep creating rather than let every opinion consume her energy.