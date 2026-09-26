Step inside Anjali Anand's girly and cute bachelorette pad in Mumbai with unique personal touches, luxury bags
Anjali Anand gave a tour of her custom-designed Mumbai bachelorette pad featuring a vibrant living room and an elegant bathroom with beach-inspired fixtures.
Actor Anjali Anand opened the doors to her elegant, tastefully designed bachelorette pad in Mumbai for a home tour video, which Farah Khan shared on YouTube on September 25. Giving a tour of her house, the actor showcased the little details she incorporated to make her space match her personality. Let's take a look inside:
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A tour of Anjali Anand's bachelorette pad
Anjali Anand shared several interesting details about her house during the tour. According to the actor, her mother, Purnima Anand, a former Bollywood background dancer, choreographer, and body double who worked in the film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, had bought the house for her because Anjali preferred living on her own. She lives there with her pet dog.
The home retains the charm of the old-world buildings in Mumbai, which Anjali transformed into her little haven with decor and furniture she had collected over the years. She described the space as a ‘cosy, compact, girly, and pretty single-girl setup that is just right for one person’.
The actor also revealed that since she is almost 6 feet tall, elements in the house (such as the gas stove height in the kitchen) are customised specifically for her height.
The decor
As one enters the home, they are welcomed into the living room with arched doorways, quirky and Pinteresty artworks, a shell-detailed chandelier that Anjali bought in Bali, a cute dining table with a gingham-print cover and benches, a cosy and stylish kitchen, decor items she has collected over the years, and more.
Anjali also gave a tour of her ‘very girly’ bathroom, which she elevated by installing fixtures inspired by the beaches—a shell-framed mirror and a marble lotus-shaped sink with brass plumbing. The actor revealed that she converted two smaller spaces into one larger bathroom to create a cute setup.
The bedroom and the wardrobe
Meanwhile, the bedroom is a small and cosy space, with a single bed, endless clothes and a luxury bag collection. Instead of having a TV in the bedroom, she installed a screen/projector that lowers down at night when she sleeps to create a cosy atmosphere.
The actor revealed that she prefers hanging her clothes on hangers rather than folding them, and stores seasonal warm clothes under the bed. She also stores her extensive collection of bags (ranging from local street finds to designer items) on top of and inside her cupboards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More