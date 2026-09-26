Fire breaks out at Delhi plastic moulding factory, 3 injured, 16 tenders deployed

At least three people were injured after a fire broke out at a plastic moulding factory in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli Industrial Area Phase-2 around midnight, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Saturday. Sixteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, with firefighting and cooling operations continuing for nearly six hours, the officers added. Sixteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, with firefighting and cooling operations continuing for nearly six hours

A senior DFS officer said that at around 12.30am, the fire control room received a call regarding a fire in a factory. Initially, five fire tenders were dispatched from the Rohini Sector-16 fire station. Five more fire trucks were sent to control the fire after it started spreading. The fire spread to a larger area of the factory, and another five fire tenders, including a Bronto, were sent to the site, the officer said.

At about 3.15am, the control room received information from division officer (DO) Rajesh Kumar that the fire was brought under control.

“The fire incharge Ram Kumar reported that three men, identified as Dharamvir (32), Mohammad Shahrukh (41), and Amit (34), suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Ambedkar hospital by the public before the arrival of the DFS teams. The injured were discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid,” the officer added.

Police said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire in the plastic moulding manufacturing factory, which was operating in a building comprising a basement, ground and two upper floors, apart from a temporary structure on the terrace. The structure is built on about 250 square yards.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a tent warehouse near Deen Dayal Market in outer Delhi on Friday night. The fire control room was informed about the fire around 10pm. Four fire tenders reached the scene and brought the blaze under control in nearly 45 minutes. Nobody was injured or killed in the incident.