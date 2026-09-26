'Not my ultimate goal': Chinese teen swimmer makes history with seven golds at Asian Games
Zhang Zhanshuo won the 400m freestyle in a Games-record time of 3min 41.28sec, finishing ahead of Japan’s Kazushi Imafuku.
In a sensational show from 19-year-old Chinese swimmer Zhang Zhanshuo, he etched his name in the record books after clinching not one, but seven gold medals at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. On Friday, after cruising to the 400m freestyle title at the Tokyo Pool, Zhanshuo sat on the lane divider and was seen counting out his gold medals on his fingers.
Zhanshuo won the 400m freestyle in a Games-record time of 3min 41.28sec, finishing ahead of Japan’s Kazushi Imafuku.
Earlier, the teenager had won individual titles in the 200m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events, as well as three relay golds.
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But despite what turned out to be a “perfect week” for Zhanshuo, he already has his eyes on the Los Angeles Olympics, which is less than two years away.
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“I think the most important thing is to stay grounded and focused, because the Asian Games are not my ultimate goal,” said Zhanshuo, who has been touted as a potential successor to Sun Yang, one of China’s most decorated swimmers, who served two doping bans.
Zhanshuo is the first swimmer to win seven gold medals at a single Asian Games, surpassing China’s butterfly queen Zhang Yufei, who won six at Hangzhou 2022, and Japan’s Rikako Ikee, who also won six at Jakarta 2018. Overall, he also equalled the record for most gold medals won by an individual at a single Asian Games, matching North Korean shooter So Gin-man, who won seven golds and a silver in New Delhi in 1982.
So Gin-man, however, still holds the record for most medals won by an individual at a single Asian Games, with eight.
Zhanshuo is not the only teenager to attract attention with a phenomenal show. Yu Zidi, 13, won three individual golds — in the 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley — all in Games-record times. Japan’s 17-year-old Shin Ohashi, meanwhile, shattered the men’s 200m breaststroke world record on Thursday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More