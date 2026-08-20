Indian techie on H-1B visa plans to return to India after layoff and endless job search: ‘I’ve decided to call it quits'

An Indian H-1B visa holder has decided to return to India after being laid off from a US tech job and struggling to find another role. In a Reddit post titled 'Returning after layoff. US to India', the man shared his US experience, saying that after a long job search, he has decided to "call it quits and return shortly". A techie said that after a long job search, he has decided to “call it quits and return shortly”. (Pexels/Representational Image)

"I was working in a good job on H1B and was laid off. Have been searching for jobs since then and it has been never ending. I have decided to call it quits and return shortly," the Redditor wrote.

The techie said that he came close to securing a job at a MAANG company but ultimately missed out on the opportunity. Amid the uncertainty, his engagement also ended as he prepared to return to India. He said his former partner's family was in India, but he had previously been reluctant to give up on what he described as the "American dream". The prolonged uncertainty also affected his support system, he said, adding that people who once trusted him were gradually "giving up".

Despite the setbacks, the H-1B holder said that he had not lost hope and believed that things could work out better for him in India. "There was always an air of loneliness here in the US and the visa stress was always pressing in the back of my mind even when I had a job," he wrote.

He also questioned some of the decisions he made during his time in the US. He said he had focused on finding full-time positions and did not pursue alternatives such as consultancy roles or an F-1 CPT programme.

The OP said that he had also avoided options involving "fake payrolls" to remain in the US through a consultancy. He eventually switched to a B-2 visitor status and now believes he is nearing the end of his options to stay in the country.