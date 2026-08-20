Indian man in US says visa uncertainty keeps him from buying home, starting family: 'I've been in survival mode'

An Indian man who spent 5 years building a career and personal life in the US has said that, despite achieving a lot, he still feels insecure about making major life decisions such as buying a home or starting a family. Madhur Mehta moved to the US in August 2021 to pursue a master’s degree. (LinkedIn/Madhur Mehta )

Madhur Mehta moved to the US in August 2021 to pursue a master's degree, hoping to build a stable career and support his family in India. In an as-told-to essay published by Business Insider, tT

"After five years in the US, I've achieved a lot, including landing a program manager role at Amazon. But the journey has taken an emotional toll I never expected, from being far away from family to dealing with visa uncertainty," he wrote.

"From the day I landed in the US, it felt like I was in a race I didn't want to come last in. I've been in survival mode ever since, and I don't feel like I've rested once," he added.

Mehta shared that he graduated with a master's degree in science and business analytics from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2023. Since his course was STEM-designated, he was eligible for up to three years of work authorisation through Optional Practical Training (OPT). However, he struggled to find an employer willing to sponsor his H-1B visa. He eventually joined Amazon in 2025, which began the process of sponsoring him.

Around the same time, Mehta said that he became concerned about changes to the H-1B registration process and began preparing backup plans in case he was not selected. He explored options including the EB-1A visa and opportunities in countries such as Canada and Australia.

But by March, Mehta shared that he was selected for an H-1B. "When I got the email saying I'd been selected in March, I couldn't believe it. As someone who'd already put down roots in the US, built a career, and met my fiancée, it was a big relief to get the chance to work and stay in the US another three years. It was like someone had taken a 100-pound weight off my mind," he shared.

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Uncertainty despite H-1B visa The 35-year-old said that the visa has not eliminated his concerns about the future. "There's still uncertainty. If the government decides to change the visa rules, it could flip my life," he said.

Mehta shared that he got engaged in July 2025 to his fiancée, who is also from India. She has one remaining opportunity in the H-1B lottery before her current work authorisation expires, he said.

If she is not selected, she could potentially become his dependent on an H-4 visa, which does not automatically provide work authorisation. Mehta said that this uncertainty has made it difficult for the couple to make long-term plans.

"Until we're both clear on our visa statuses, we can't plan ahead," he wrote.

Mehta shared that they had explored buying a house last year but ultimately could not commit. He said that he knows people who have lived in the US for more than a decade but continue to rent because of immigration uncertainty.

He also described the emotional strain of being away from his family in India. He said that if an emergency were to arise back home, his parents would have to deal with it without him, while international travel can also become complicated because of visa and stamping concerns.

For Mehta, obtaining an EB-1A would represent a greater sense of stability. "If I get my EB-1A, I'll be able to think about starting a family and buying a house. I'll be able to travel back to India without worrying about stamping, and I won't have to worry so much about what happens if I lose my job," he said.

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'It's not the dreamy American life I expected' Despite the uncertainty, Mehta said that he still believes living in the US has been worth it, particularly because of the professional opportunities available in the technology sector. However, he admitted that his experience has been different from the "dreamy" American life he once imagined.

"I know people probably see my life on Instagram and think everything is going well. They see the job and the happy photos, but that's only half the story," he wrote.

Mehta said that Canada and Europe, where he believes immigration pathways may be more stable, have also come up in conversations with his fiancée. Yet leaving the US would be difficult after spending years building a career, relationships and a life there, he said.

"I've put so much effort into building a life in the US that it's hard to imagine walking away from it and starting from zero somewhere else," he added.