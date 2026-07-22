Indian man in Europe reveals harsh reality students face abroad: ‘Loans, low-paid jobs and constant pressure’
An Indian man in Europe highlighted the financial and emotional struggles faced by Indian students abroad.
Moving abroad for higher education is often viewed as an opportunity to build a successful career and enjoy a better quality of life. However, an Indian man living in Europe has highlighted the financial, academic and emotional challenges many international students face after leaving behind a relatively comfortable life in India.
(Also read: No PR, no job, family taunts: Shattering story of 26-year-old Canada returnee)
In a video shared on Instagram, Rahul Mahajan claimed that Indian students often spend a substantial amount of money to move overseas, only to find themselves struggling to balance their studies, part-time jobs and mounting financial responsibilities.
‘They have to do all kinds of work’
Speaking about the reality of student life abroad, Mahajan said, “The condition of Indian students is the worst here in foreign countries and in Europe. They spend so much money to come here, and all day long in [foreign countries], they have to work, which they would never have to do in India. Okay?”
He added that students are required to take up different kinds of jobs, regardless of how demanding or unfamiliar the work may be. According to him, restrictions on the number of hours international students are permitted to work make it difficult for them to earn enough to manage their expenses.
“And no matter how small the job is, such money can never be made because you only get to work 20 hours a month... 20 hours a week, and even then, you have to do all kinds of work,” he said.
Loans and expectations add to pressure
Mahajan further said that many students move abroad after taking education loans, which adds another layer of stress to their lives. While trying to cover accommodation, food and other living expenses, they must also worry about repaying the money borrowed for their education.
“Some money cannot be completed, loans are taken from there, and there is pressure to pay off that loan. From every side, people's taunts about when they are going to return—that NRI status is on their heads—they live under that pressure too. On top of that, they have to complete their studies and go through the citizenship process,” he added.
(Also read: Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’)
The video was shared with the caption, “Many Indian students who lived a comfortable life in India end up taking on menial jobs after moving abroad.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users agree
The clip prompted several users to support Mahajan’s observations. “Yes, I agree with you,” one person wrote. “This is very true,” another commented. A third user said, “I completely support what you said,” while another added, “This is right.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More