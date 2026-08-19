Indian couple in US advises young Indians not to move abroad, explains why: 'I don’t feel like I’m accepted here'

However, Suhas said that the same opportunities are now available in India. "But it's the same now in India. You can do everything that you do here, you can do it in India," he said. His wife, Priyanka, added that India is also attracting significant investment, with many investors moving to the country.

"We came here because, at that time, India was very tough for us to crack into. It was very difficult to land a good job, very difficult to have a good quality of life. The US was a very easy bet. You come here, you get your master's, you get your job, and you are set," he said.

Asked what advice he would give young people wanting to move to the US, Suhas simply replied, "Don't come." When asked why, he questioned what was wrong with India and explained that the situation was different when he and his wife moved abroad.

The couple, Suhas and Priyanka, shared their views during a street-style interview with Darshana, aka @darshanaconnects, in a video shared on Instagram . The clip has sparked a discussion online, with users divided over whether Indians should still consider moving to the US for education and work.

An Indian couple living in the US has advised young Indians considering moving abroad to think twice before making the move, arguing that many of the opportunities they once travelled overseas for are now available in India as well.

(Also Read: Indian mother reveals ‘biggest challenge’ after moving to India with American-accented daughter: ‘How do I explain?’)

In the video, Suhas also highlighted what he described as the personal cost of moving abroad. "Huge cost of leaving your family, leaving your friends, coming to a foreign land, making new friends, feeling accepted. I still don't feel like I'm accepted here. I would rather just live in India. If I could, I would," he said.

The couple also compared the approach of some Chinese students and professionals with that of Indians abroad. Suhas said that Chinese people often come to the US to gain education and knowledge before returning home to create value in their country.

"They come here, they get an education, they extract the knowledge, and they go back, and they produce value in the country," he said.

Priyanka added that even those who spend several years pursuing higher education, including seven-year PhDs, return to China. "Indians are not very good at that," Priyanka said.

What did social media say? The couple's comments prompted mixed reactions online. One user wrote, "Agree 100%," while another took the opposite view, commenting, "Guys, if you ever get the opportunity to come to the USA or Any other country, take it. It's an experience you won't regret."

After some users asked Suhas why he did not simply return to India, he responded in the comments section, saying that having already moved abroad and built a life in the US, returning would involve another high personal and financial cost.

"India being difficult does not automatically make America worth it," he wrote. "I already paid the cost of moving and built a life here. Moving back now would mean paying another huge cost. That does not mean I would make the original decision again," he said.

"The real question is: If I were in India today, would I move to America? My answer is no," he said.

Suhas cited immigration uncertainty as a major factor behind his view. He pointed to the long green-card wait for Indians, dependence on employment for maintaining legal status, and uncertainty surrounding spouses and children on dependent visas. "Immigration is the biggest reason. For Indians, it is not a simple path from a good job to a green card," he wrote.

He urged prospective immigrants to look beyond salaries and consider the broader costs of moving abroad, including visa uncertainty, employer dependence, a spouse's career, children's immigration status, distance from parents and years spent waiting for stability.

"So don't count only the salary. Count the visa anxiety, employer dependence, your spouse's stalled career, uncertainty for your children, distance from your parents, and the years spent waiting for stability," he wrote.

"Knowing the full cost, I would not make the move today," he added.

(Also Read: Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’)

The comments section continued the debate, with one user describing the decision to return to India as more complicated than simply "changing a SIM card". "Switching countries isn't like changing a SIM card-rebuilding your entire life twice is a huge deal! But just because going back is a massive headache doesn't mean moving here today is still worth it. The Sunk Cost Trap: Pehle lagao saari savings, phir jhelo visa ka daily soap drama! The Today Check: If someone asked me to start this immigration marathon fresh in 2026? Naa bhai, bilkul nahi!," the user wrote.

"Love your honesty. Foreign country is second grade always. Living and earning in your own country amongst your own people is a luxury even if the foreign country in question is the states. Immigration is out of desperation and not luxury," commented another.