Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing why many Indians who move abroad often say they will return home after saving a large amount of money, but eventually choose to stay back. An Indian woman said high salaries and better facilities had made it difficult for many Indians to leave the US. (Instagram/artisanjeetraj_in_america)

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Taking to Instagram, Kumari Arti shared a video in which she spoke about the financial and lifestyle reasons that make people reluctant to leave the US, even after achieving their savings goals.

‘Nobody actually wants to go back’ In the video, Arti said, “Everyone says they will earn 10 crores and go back to India, but nobody actually wants to go. One reason is that the salary is so good that whenever you want, you can easily send 50,000 to 100,000 rupees to India. Second, the education here is absolutely free and it has a lot of benefits. There is neither any corruption nor any pollution. So, even if people have 10 crores here, they still wouldn't want to go back to India.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Why don't people leave the US even after accumulating ₹10 crore?”

Watch the clip here: