‘Quantum Physics for Babies’: Woman in China amazed by AI, science books for kids in cafe
A woman in China found children’s books on quantum physics and AI at a local library, leaving viewers amazed.
A woman in China was left surprised after spotting children’s books on complex subjects such as quantum physics, generative AI, rocket science and machine learning at a local shared space library.
Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Elle, shared a video from a cafe where she had stopped for coffee. While waiting for her order, she noticed a rack of books meant for children and decided to show them to her followers.
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‘Quantum entanglement for babies’
In the clip, Elle is heard saying, “So, I just ordered my coffee. While it gets here, let me show you what books they have, like for kids. This is Quantum Entanglement for Babies. Uh, we have Generative AI. We have Electromagnetism, like, I mean, that's okay, then Rocket Science. This is amazing. This, guys, is General Relativity for Babies.”
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As she continued browsing through the shelf, she found more books on science and technology. “Like, dude, oh my god, Newtonian Physics, Quantum Physics. So, one here is Machine Learning for Babies. Guys, this is like, they're, they're literally showing babies how to do data processing and how to clean the data. And see, this is how the models are trained, like, simplified version. But this be, I mean, this is so cool,” she added.
‘Raising the next generation of tech geniuses’
Sharing the video, Elle wrote in the caption, “China is really raising the next generation of tech geniuses. Waiting for my daily coffee run and stumbled upon the local shared space library. Only in China will you find ‘Quantum Physics for Babies’ and ‘Generative AI’ casually sitting on the children's book racks.”
She further added, “Honestly, it’s giving major main character energy for the next generation. As someone who spends all day in the tech and research world, seeing complex science made this aesthetic and accessible is everything. It makes you realise how fast the future is moving while you're just waiting for your latte to brew.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom were amused and impressed by the collection of books. One user wrote, “This is how you make children curious from the beginning.” Another said, “Meanwhile, we were still learning A for Apple at that age.”
(Also read: 'If China can, why can't we?': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's message to Indian techies sparks discussion)
A third user commented, “This is actually brilliant. Complex ideas can be introduced early if explained simply.” Another reaction read, “China is seriously preparing kids for the future.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More